Here are the 2024 Inspired By KPAC showcase winners

On January 27, 2024, area middle and high school artists, writers and musicians lit up the room with their energy at TPR's annual young talent showcase, Inspired By KPAC. Friends and family of the students attended the juried showcase featuring art, music and writing inspired by the classical music heard on Texas Public Radio’s KPAC 88.3 FM. The show was also broadcast live on the radio as it happened.

Listen to the audio link at the top of this page to hear the program, or check out the embedded SoundCloud files below for individual performers. The art entries are featured in the photo carousel at the top of the page, and to read all the Written Word entries, click this link.

The First Place winners in each category were:

SOLO MUSICIAN

Ellie Kennedy, homeschool

ENSEMBLE MUSICIANS

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Reagan HS

VISUAL ART

Campbell Leiloglou, homeschool

WRITTEN WORD

Maria Rivera, International School of the Americas

An edited version of the program will be broadcast on KPAC 88.3 FM on Saturday, February 24 at 7 p.m. on “Performance Saturday.”

The final round was adjudicated by Riely Francis, principal percussion with the San Antonio Philharmonic, Deborah Martin, San Antonio Express-News arts writer, TPR's Norma Martinez, and Jason Buckingham of Alamo Music Center.

The First Place winners in each category were awarded a $1,000 cash prize, funded by Dr. Lindsay Irvin, Dr. Lennie Irvin, Rheumatology Associates of South Texas, and Drs. Jatin Patel and Priyanka Gupta.

Second and Third Place winners in the Solo Musician category were Kaitlyn Lien and Michelle Liu. Second Place winner in the Visual Art category was Rosie Nugyen. Second and Third Place winners in the Written Word category were Shaumprovo Debnath and Ilya Fitzhugh, with runner-up Kyuri Moon.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Inspired By KPAC 2024 was made possible by Camerata San Antonio, Lifetime Recovery, and the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture.

