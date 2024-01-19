Read these poems Inspired By KPAC; the 2024 Written Word entries

Texas Public Radio put out the call for students in our listening area to share how classical music inspires them, and in the Written Word category of "Inspired By KPAC," these four entries demonstrate how the sounds on KPAC 88.3 FM can inspire creativity in other art forms beyond music.

The winners in the Written Word category will be announced during our live radio program on Saturday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. on KPAC 88.3 FM. The public is invited to attend in person, at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater. Details are online at this link.

Below are this year’s Finalists:

Shaumprovo Debnath, Keystone School

Ilya Fitzhugh, Northside School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship

Kyuri Moon, Claudia Taylor Johnson High School

Maria Rivera, International School of the Americas

*****

The Flower

by Shaumprovo Debnath

After Claude Debussy: Pour le Piano, L. 95, 2. Sarabande

The flower sits in its vase

As it has since it was plucked and sold.

If only it could remember

What it was like to grow

From the smallest seed

In the largest field

To the essence of beauty.

If only it could remember

How it felt to peek out of the soil

For the first time

Into the shining sun,

Feeding on its brilliant rays.

If only it could remember,

How when the clouds would cover it

They would drizzle peacefully the essence of life

And it would cherish it,

Thriving in a wonderful world.

If only it could remember

How tenderly the wind would blow

And it would sway the entire the field

So the other flowers seemed to wave at each other

And it would wave back.

But the flower only sits in its vase

As it has since it was plucked and sold

Alone and dying.

*****

The Border World

by

Ilya Fitzhugh

Inspired by Franz Schubert's Piano Trio No. 2

On my left lives pure efficiency,

Metal creatures that dutifully

Trudge down their given lanes.

What their masters say behind

Their whips and chains

Is quietly drowned out by a hollow

Hum, hum, hmmmmmmmmm

But my right is unmoving,

Great greens and browns

Cordoned off like the plague.

The memory of something lost

Has become so hazy and vague

That no one dares step foot

In what might as well be a grave

Yet I walk between, not fast or slow

Not rooted nor flung along by physics

I walk on pavement, so solid it hurts

So flat it smooths the conquered hill

What blocks growth is something inert

So, as I ride my bus, I pay attention

When that branch gets flung in the dirt

*****

[untitled]

by Kyuri Moon

Inspired by Elizabeth Poston's "Jesus Christ and the Apple Tree"

The sun will rise every morning

And the moon will take over every night

365 days nonstop, the sun and moon never fails to fulfill their role.

Some days the sun will not shine as much Some nights the moon will give us more Darkness

But they are still there

With light.

They have been waking us up and putting us

To sleep ever since we were welcomed to this World

But we sometimes forget their existence

And sometimes forget they have real names

Sol and Luna

Nevertheless, they've been watching over us everyday and will continue till time stops

Because they are part of our world.

*****

Pretty Like a Song

by Maria Rivera

Inspired by Erik Satie’s Gymnopédie No.1

Eyes closed, tell me

Am I beautiful?

Mirrors, cruel

Spew distorted tales

I prefer the melodies my spirit plays

To be a song

Perceived not in the confines of a gaze

But by a resonance time can’t erase.

No weighing skin or silhouette,

No mask to maintain.

Cursed is the judging eye

bound by worldly sin.

Measuring surface and form,

With pointed fingers they dissect

Skin,

A song knows no such restraint.

Physicality wanes

Eyes are cracked windows

A face is fleeting,

Forgettable.

To be a song is to be heard,

Not seen,

Not touched,

Yet felt.

Divine

My Creator, a pianist with graceful hands

Playing a ballad a heart understands.

In joy, my octaves would rise

If in grief, they’d falter flat

For if I were pretty like a song, they’d have to listen close

Let my melody guide

I suspect they'd be irked,

Forced to hear before they pry.

