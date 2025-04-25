Remember the golden age of song, with Noelle Goforth

Noelle Goforth says that Jazz, TX is special. In addition to being her “top favorite place to be in San Antonio for a date night or just a celebration,” Goforth says that when she first started singing jazz seven years ago, her goal was to get on stage at the club.

“Once I got there, I was super nervous… Now, as I go there each time, it's just such a joy. It feels almost like home,” Goforth says.

Goforth began singing Celtic and folk music earlier in life, but after raising a family—and being handed a ukulele one day—she became interested in jazz.

“The first song I learned with [the ukulele] was ‘Over the Rainbow,’ and I just fell in love with the jazz chords,” Goforth says. “I was like, ‘I gotta learn more of this.’ And so I think the next one I learned was ‘Ain't Misbehavin’ and I think around that year was when Jazz, TX started up. So I got to hear a lot of really great jazz, and learned these songs on the ukulele, and then I was like, ‘I gotta sing this.’”

Goforth cites Doris Day, Julie London, and Billie Holliday as influences. In this set, recorded live over two nights at the club, Goforth holds court with her group, Three Swings and a Miss, singing classic standards from the 1930s-1950s.

Goforth also has an album out, “Deed I Do,” produced by Tyler Jackson, onetime member of the Dirty River Jazz Band. You can see a video from the release embedded below.