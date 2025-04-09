New Orleans Night at Jazz, TX keeps it swingin'

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, deep in the heart of New there started to develop a new style of music in New Orleans, Louisiana. You can find ground zero in what is now Armstrong Park, where musicians blended the sounds of Africa, the energy of brass bands, the polyrhythms of ragtime, and developed a new style. Jazz music was born in New Orleans, and continues to define the city's sound to this day.

In this set recorded live at Jazz, TX, drummer Brandon Guerra leads the party, with Mike Porter, Chris Vu, Adam Carrillo, and Ed Sherry! It's music perfect for letting loose on the second line, or as an accompaniment to your next crawfish boil. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

SET LIST:

