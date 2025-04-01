© 2025 Texas Public Radio
jazz_soft_opening__22_of_22_.jpg
Live At Jazz, TX

Adam Carrillo at Jazz, TX: Soul'd Out!

By Nathan Cone
Published April 1, 2025 at 2:41 PM CDT
Adam Carrillo, saxophone
Jazz, TX
Adam Carrillo, saxophone

When Adam Carillo was a kid growing up, even before he took up the saxophone, he was listening to a lot of music—jazz, sure, but also a lot of R&B like Donny Hathaway, the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, and classic Motown. So when he was thinking up a new show for Jazz TX, after playing a lot of straight ahead jazz, he landed on that music that goes straight to the heart. This week on Live at Jazz, TX, it’s "Soul'd Out," with Adam Carrillo and friends.

SET LIST:

  • You Can't Hurry Love
  • The Way You Make Me Feel
  • Saving All My Love For You
  • Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
  • Back At One
  • Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
  • Always and Forever
  • Who's Loving You
  • I Love You, I Do
  • I Have Nothing
  • Do I Do

Recording and audio engineering by Marius Perron.

Nathan Cone
