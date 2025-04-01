Adam Carrillo at Jazz, TX: Soul'd Out!

When Adam Carillo was a kid growing up, even before he took up the saxophone, he was listening to a lot of music—jazz, sure, but also a lot of R&B like Donny Hathaway, the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, and classic Motown. So when he was thinking up a new show for Jazz TX, after playing a lot of straight ahead jazz, he landed on that music that goes straight to the heart. This week on Live at Jazz, TX, it’s "Soul'd Out," with Adam Carrillo and friends.

SET LIST:



You Can't Hurry Love

The Way You Make Me Feel

Saving All My Love For You

Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

Back At One

Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Always and Forever

Who's Loving You

I Love You, I Do

I Have Nothing

Do I Do

Recording and audio engineering by Marius Perron.