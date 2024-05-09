Listen with your heart to Disney night at Jazz, TX

“These songs are really, really good,” says drummer Brandon Guerra, speaking about classic Disney songs. “We could play them exactly how they are, and everyone would be happy with that.”

But at Jazz, TX there’s always a little something extra.

“At the same time, it’s our show. So sometimes it’s just finding these little moments where we can add something. And then a few times we try to get extra creative with it, like putting a reggae groove on ‘Hakuna Matata,’ then going into a swing blues!”

Working with saxophonist Adam Carrillo, “A Tribute to the Music of Walt Disney, Vol. 2” is the rare sequel that lives up to the original. In this case, it’s a steady show at the club that consistently sells out, simply because people love it so much.

“There’s so much material!” Guerra says exclaims. “We kind of went with the songs that have resonated with us the most. We did do a couple of more modern Disney songs in [this show].”

Those include songs from “Coco” and “Encanto,” the latter of which features the massive hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Here, it’s a showcase for the dexterous stick work of Guerra.

“It’s accessible, it sounds good to the ear, but it’s also kind of complex,” Guerra says of the music, which keeps things interesting for the musicians. But ultimately, when you’re working with Disney, Guerra admits:

“I hear it with my ears, but I’m always feeling it with my heart.”

Nathan Cone / TPR Adam Carrillo, in full wail at Jazz, TX.

This set features Brandon Guerra on drums, Adam Carrillo on sax, David Lopez on piano, and Mike Porter on bass. Recorded and mixed by Nathan Cone.

