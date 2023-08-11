Steve Soares swings at Jazz, TX

Boston has been a hub for musicians for years thanks to the New England Conservatory and the Berklee College of Music. In the 1950s, folks like Charlie Parker played there, and the fusion scene took off in the 1970s. Steve Soares regularly gigged with his trio at the Top of the Hub club—until moving down to the Lone Star State, where you can find him on the regular at Jazz, TX. He’s joined in this set by Robert Saenz on drums and Eric Finkelstein on bass.

SET LIST:

