Live At Jazz, TX

A double-necked duo at Jazz, TX

By Nathan Cone
Published July 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT
Jean-Philippe Rominger (left) and Terry Hankins (right).
Courtesy photo
/
Jean-Philippe Rominger (left) and Terry Hankins (right).

This week’s set features the double-necked duo of Jean-Philippe Rominger and Terry Hankins, live at Jazz, Texas, with Brandon Rivas on bass and Kevin Hess on drums. Jean-Philippe Rominger came to America as a young man back in 1982, and landed in San Antonio, where he made a career of playing jazz by night, and teaching music in the San Antonio Independent School District by day. After over three decades of service, he retired from the teaching gig, and as you’ll hear, is still finding new ways to keep it interesting on the bandstand.

"I turn the radio on or something like this, and I [get] inspired by something new. Then I go home and I take my instrument... and I just like to play," Rominger said. "I mean instead of watching TV, I sit in my studio and I turn on my pedals, and blast!"

This episode's set:

  • Catch Me
  • Song for Bilbao
  • La Vie en Rose
  • Blues for Alice
  • Falling Grace
  • Windows
  • No Smoking

Recorded May 16, 2023 at Jazz, TX. Audio engineering by Marius Perron.

