Live At Jazz, TX

The Doc Watkins Orchestra plays Country AND Western (and Swing)

By Nathan Cone
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST
David Teran
Doc Watkins, owner of Jazz, TX.

"I am by trade, a jazz musician," says Doc Watkins. "I have a jazz band... but I live in San Antonio, Texas, and I love Willie Nelson, and I love Bob Wills, and Merle Haggard and all these old Texas swing legends. And so it's... natural [to] incorporate the tunes of the region in which we live."

Check out this set with Doc Watkins and His Orchestra, featuring country and western tunes like "Crazy," "Good Hearted Woman," and "Stay a Little Longer," as well as swinging jazz tracks like "Route 66" and "River's Invitation."

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
