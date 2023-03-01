The Doc Watkins Orchestra plays Country AND Western (and Swing)

"I am by trade, a jazz musician," says Doc Watkins. "I have a jazz band... but I live in San Antonio, Texas, and I love Willie Nelson, and I love Bob Wills, and Merle Haggard and all these old Texas swing legends. And so it's... natural [to] incorporate the tunes of the region in which we live."

Check out this set with Doc Watkins and His Orchestra, featuring country and western tunes like "Crazy," "Good Hearted Woman," and "Stay a Little Longer," as well as swinging jazz tracks like "Route 66" and "River's Invitation."

