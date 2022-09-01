© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Live At Jazz, TX

Monk-ing around with Aaron Prado

Published September 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
Aaron Prado sitting behind a piano.
Hilmy
/
Aaron Prado at the piano, Brandon Guerra in foreground.

Recorded in 2017, this episode of "Live at Jazz, TX" features the Aaron Prado Sextet playing music by Thelonious Monk, plus some left-field tunes by the Art Ensemble of Chicago, and a song from Macedonia in 11/8 time.

Prado also shares his own arrangement of Duke Ellington's ballet music from "The River," explaining that the great composer is one of his musical heroes. "In fact, my middle name is Ellington. Really, I can show you my drivers license!"

Personnel:

Aaron Prado - piano
Adrian Ruiz - trumpet
Rene Saenz - tenor sax, flute
Richard Oppenheim - alto
Brandon Guerra - drums
Andrew Bergman - bass

Live At Jazz, TX jazz
Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
