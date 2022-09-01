Monk-ing around with Aaron Prado
Recorded in 2017, this episode of "Live at Jazz, TX" features the Aaron Prado Sextet playing music by Thelonious Monk, plus some left-field tunes by the Art Ensemble of Chicago, and a song from Macedonia in 11/8 time.
Prado also shares his own arrangement of Duke Ellington's ballet music from "The River," explaining that the great composer is one of his musical heroes. "In fact, my middle name is Ellington. Really, I can show you my drivers license!"
Personnel:
Aaron Prado - piano
Adrian Ruiz - trumpet
Rene Saenz - tenor sax, flute
Richard Oppenheim - alto
Brandon Guerra - drums
Andrew Bergman - bass