Monk-ing around with Aaron Prado

Recorded in 2017, this episode of "Live at Jazz, TX" features the Aaron Prado Sextet playing music by Thelonious Monk, plus some left-field tunes by the Art Ensemble of Chicago, and a song from Macedonia in 11/8 time.

Prado also shares his own arrangement of Duke Ellington's ballet music from "The River," explaining that the great composer is one of his musical heroes. "In fact, my middle name is Ellington. Really, I can show you my drivers license!"

Personnel:

Aaron Prado - piano

Adrian Ruiz - trumpet

Rene Saenz - tenor sax, flute

Richard Oppenheim - alto

Brandon Guerra - drums

Andrew Bergman - bass