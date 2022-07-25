© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Live At Jazz, TX

Bebop and a ballad with Kenny Garrett

Published July 25, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT
Nathan Cone
/
Kenny Garrett on sax, Samuel Lavison on drums.

In 2012, Britain’s The Guardian newspaper characterized Kenny Garrett's sound as “scorching free-sax sermons over stirring McCoy Tyneresque piano chords.” You'll hear some of that in this set recorded live at Jazz, TX, especially on the John Coltrane-influenced "Chasing the Wind." But there's also a beautiful tender side to Garrett's alto sax, as evidenced on a gentle performance of "My Foolish Heart." The set closes with "Do Your Dance," the title track from Garrett's 2019 album of the same name.

Saxophone: Kenny Garrett
Piano: Vernell Brown
Bass: Corcoran Holt
Drums: Samuel Laviso
Percussion: Rudy Bird

Tune in Saturday nights at 7:00 to hear "Live at Jazz, TX" on Texas Public Radio.

Nathan Cone
/
Kenny Garrett at Jazz, TX.

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
