Bebop and a ballad with Kenny Garrett

In 2012, Britain’s The Guardian newspaper characterized Kenny Garrett's sound as “scorching free-sax sermons over stirring McCoy Tyneresque piano chords.” You'll hear some of that in this set recorded live at Jazz, TX, especially on the John Coltrane-influenced "Chasing the Wind." But there's also a beautiful tender side to Garrett's alto sax, as evidenced on a gentle performance of "My Foolish Heart." The set closes with "Do Your Dance," the title track from Garrett's 2019 album of the same name.

Saxophone: Kenny Garrett

Piano: Vernell Brown

Bass: Corcoran Holt

Drums: Samuel Laviso

Percussion: Rudy Bird

