Live At Jazz, TX

Kenny Garrett at Jazz, TX makes 'Happy People'

Published July 20, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
Nathan Cone
Kenny Garrett at Jazz, TX in June 2019.

Detroit-born Kenny Garrett was launched into the wider world of jazz in the late 1980s as a member of Miles Davis’ last band. Since that same time, he’s also established himself as a leading voice on saxophone in the post-bop world with an ear toward groove, as you’ll hear in this set recorded live at Jazz, TX in June 2019.

The show includes four of Garrett’s original tunes, including the infectious “Happy People” and the hypnotic “Sing a Song of Song.”

Saxophone: Kenny Garrett
Piano: Vernell Brown
Bass: Corcoran Holt
Drums: Samuel Laviso
Percussion: Rudy Bird

Nathan Cone
The Kenny Garrett Quintet at Jazz, TX on June 26, 2019.

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
