Kenny Garrett at Jazz, TX makes 'Happy People'

Detroit-born Kenny Garrett was launched into the wider world of jazz in the late 1980s as a member of Miles Davis’ last band. Since that same time, he’s also established himself as a leading voice on saxophone in the post-bop world with an ear toward groove, as you’ll hear in this set recorded live at Jazz, TX in June 2019.

The show includes four of Garrett’s original tunes, including the infectious “Happy People” and the hypnotic “Sing a Song of Song.”

Saxophone: Kenny Garrett

Piano: Vernell Brown

Bass: Corcoran Holt

Drums: Samuel Laviso

Percussion: Rudy Bird