A little funk, a little strut: Johnny Vidacovich at Jazz, TX

In a town full of great drummers, Johnny Vidacovich stands out in New Orleans. He’s been part of the city’s musical backbone for decades. He knows the rhythms of the city. This week, we’re listening to a late night set recorded live at Jazz, TX in 2019. In addition to Johnny Vidacovich, the set also offers an opportunity to savor the sweet voice of the late Pierre Porree, another New Orleans native.

SET LIST

Cissy Strut

Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans

St. James Infirmary

The Second Line Blues

When I Fall in Love

Big Chief

Sweet Georgia Brown

Personnel

Johnny Vidacovich, drums

Doc Watkins, piano

Pierre Poree, sax and vocals

Kris Vargas, trumpet

Mike Porter, bass