Live At Jazz, TX

A little funk, a little strut: Johnny Vidacovich at Jazz, TX

Published April 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
In a town full of great drummers, Johnny Vidacovich stands out in New Orleans. He’s been part of the city’s musical backbone for decades. He knows the rhythms of the city. This week, we’re listening to a late night set recorded live at Jazz, TX in 2019. In addition to Johnny Vidacovich, the set also offers an opportunity to savor the sweet voice of the late Pierre Porree, another New Orleans native.

SET LIST
Cissy Strut
Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans
St. James Infirmary
The Second Line Blues
When I Fall in Love
Big Chief
Sweet Georgia Brown

Personnel
Johnny Vidacovich, drums
Doc Watkins, piano
Pierre Poree, sax and vocals
Kris Vargas, trumpet
Mike Porter, bass

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
