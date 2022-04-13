A little funk, a little strut: Johnny Vidacovich at Jazz, TX
In a town full of great drummers, Johnny Vidacovich stands out in New Orleans. He’s been part of the city’s musical backbone for decades. He knows the rhythms of the city. This week, we’re listening to a late night set recorded live at Jazz, TX in 2019. In addition to Johnny Vidacovich, the set also offers an opportunity to savor the sweet voice of the late Pierre Porree, another New Orleans native.
SET LIST
Cissy Strut
Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans
St. James Infirmary
The Second Line Blues
When I Fall in Love
Big Chief
Sweet Georgia Brown
Personnel
Johnny Vidacovich, drums
Doc Watkins, piano
Pierre Poree, sax and vocals
Kris Vargas, trumpet
Mike Porter, bass