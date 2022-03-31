Late nite tunes with Curtis Calderon

On this edition of "Live at Jazz, TX," we're sharing a late night set before an intimate audience, recorded live in 2019 at the club, featuring the Curtis Calderon quartet. It’s all original tunes in this set by the seasoned trumpeter, who spent a decade and a half on the road with the Four Freshmen starting in 2001 before returning to South Texas. The vibe is chill and the melodies flow freely in this set featuring Calderon on trumpet, with Steven Vague playing sax, Chris Villanueva on piano, and Tyler Jackson on bass.

Songs include "Just a Little Stroll," "A Dark Winter," and "Small World."