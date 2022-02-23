© 2020 Texas Public Radio
jazz_soft_opening__22_of_22_.jpg
Live At Jazz, TX

'Our Man Gibbs' sits in with Aaron Prado at Jazz, TX

Published February 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST
gerry-gibbs.jpeg
Gerry Gibbs behind the drum set.

Sitting behind the drum kit at Jazz, TX in 2018, Gerry Gibbs surveyed the club’s setting.

“This is like a real jazz room, not a room where they put jazz,” he said with enthusiasm.

Gibbs, the son of legendary vibraphonist and bandleader Terry Gibbs, grew up listening to everything that he could get his hands on. “It didn’t matter. I was listening to lounge records… everything from Dean Martin to Doris Day. And then the next week, [I was] listening to Albert Ayler. It didn’t matter, I was into everything.”

Asked by an audience member to name the albums that influenced him, Gibbs began rattling off titles, noting, “I owned every Charlie Parker record by the time I was 18, and I owned every Weather Report record when I was 18, every McCoy [Tyner] record… there was a million.”

Hear Gibbs with the Aaron Prado Sextet in this set recorded at Jazz, TX on June 6, 2018. Tunes include two Prado originals, plus “Our Man Higgins” by Lee Morgan, and “The Hard Blues” by Julius Hemphill.

Live at Jazz, TX airs Saturday nights at 7:00 on Texas Public Radio.

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
