Celebrating 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' with Doc Watkins

"You can pick out a Vince Guaraldi improvised melody, much like you can like a Bill Evans melody,” says Doc Watkins, owner of Jazz, TX. Citing his introduction to “Greensleeves” on the classic album “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as an example, Watkins says “There's just certain little turns of phrases that Vince Guaraldi, and only Vince Guaraldi, would do.”

On this edition of “Live at Jazz, TX,” recorded on December 19, 2021, the Doc Watkins Trio plays tribute to Vince Guaraldi and his music for Charlie Brown, performing such classic tunes as “Linus and Lucy,” “My Little Drum,” “Christmas Time is Here,” and many others from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Doc Watkins also takes a moment in the program to look back on 2021, a year that saw Jazz, TX reopen to the public after being shuttered for nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Uncertainty is part of life,” Watkins muses. “And if you try to predict what's going to happen and then base your actions on that half, at least half the time, you're going to be wrong.”

Watkins continues, “We have such a resilient music community here. I've been really just impressed with all the bands in South Texas that have worked through this and are still eager to play. The fact that we have such a strong local scene is what's really keeping everything going. So kudos to all those musicians… all you guys and girls working hard out there playing gigs, and loading in and loading out, and the whole thing!”

