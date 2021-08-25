A Tribute To Jim Cullum By The Dirty River Jazz Band

courtesy Chris Alvarado Jim Cullum Jr., sharing some musical pointers with the Dirty River Jazz Band.

In August 2019, the jazz world lost Jim Cullum, Jr., who for over four decades carried the torch for traditional jazz in America, after the death of his own father in 1973. He was a bandleader, cornetist, and businessman, who ran The Landing on San Antonio’s river walk for 30 years, and brought hot jazz to the airwaves through the public radio program Riverwalk Jazz, which was broadcast until 2012.

Jim Cullum was also a mentor to the young men in the Dirty River Jazz Band, who formed at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, TX after a special performance by the Jim Cullum Jazz Band. Not long after Cullum’s passing, the Dirty River Jazz Band paid tribute to their mentor at Jazz, TX, and brought along several alumni from Jim’s band to play, too.

This edition of "Live at Jazz, TX" features highlights from that show, including "hot jazz" favorites like "Krazy Kapers," "Swing That Music," and the classic ballad "Stardust."



