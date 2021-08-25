© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jazz_soft_opening__22_of_22_.jpg
Live At Jazz, TX

A Tribute To Jim Cullum By The Dirty River Jazz Band

Published August 25, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT
KrisVargas_cornet_2020.jpg
YouTube
/
Kris Vargas, cornet.
JimCullum_Schools_Band_DirtyRiver.JPG
courtesy Chris Alvarado
Jim Cullum Jr., sharing some musical pointers with the Dirty River Jazz Band.

In August 2019, the jazz world lost Jim Cullum, Jr., who for over four decades carried the torch for traditional jazz in America, after the death of his own father in 1973. He was a bandleader, cornetist, and businessman, who ran The Landing on San Antonio’s river walk for 30 years, and brought hot jazz to the airwaves through the public radio program Riverwalk Jazz, which was broadcast until 2012.

Jim Cullum was also a mentor to the young men in the Dirty River Jazz Band, who formed at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, TX after a special performance by the Jim Cullum Jazz Band. Not long after Cullum’s passing, the Dirty River Jazz Band paid tribute to their mentor at Jazz, TX, and brought along several alumni from Jim’s band to play, too.

This edition of "Live at Jazz, TX" features highlights from that show, including "hot jazz" favorites like "Krazy Kapers," "Swing That Music," and the classic ballad "Stardust."


Tags

Live At Jazz, TXjazzJazzTXJim Cullum Jr
Stay Connected
Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
See stories by Nathan Cone