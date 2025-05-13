Traveling the world through music with Viatorum

Culture is great, but when cultures meet, that's what's really great.

Ethan Wickman, composer and founder of the ensemble Viatorum, agrees.

"It's where the magic and the inspiration happens," Wickman says. "Learning a language, or being in a place, or encountering the music, it's an act of compassion, it's an act of understanding, it's an act of sharing. And it just makes all of us richer, and better cultures."

Viatorum as a name, roughly translates to "travelers," and the ensemble will be taking audiences on a musical journey this month with a live concert. The program includes classical and chamber works from Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey, and the United States, and takes place on Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m. in beautiful Mission San Jose. Details are online at this link.

You can hear a preview of the the group's sounds using the audio player at the top of this page, and also hear more from Ethan Wickman about the music and inspiration behind the group's sound.