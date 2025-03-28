San Antonio Choral Society celebrates 60 years of song

You know who looks and sounds terrific at 60 years of age? The San Antonio Choral Society, that's who. Founded in 1965, they've been making music in San Antonio all these years, and this weekend they're celebrating their 60th anniversary with a special concert at University Methodist Church.

We caught up with Dr. Jennifer Seighman, the group's Artistic Director, to talk about the group's legacy and the upcoming festivities.

She says the concert is "going to be a moment for us to celebrate the incredible journey of the choir, as well as look ahead to our vibrant future."

What that means for Sunday's concert? Lots of musical milestones revisited from the choir's 60 seasons. "Some of our most iconic performances — music we've performed at Carnegie Hall, beloved opera choruses from productions back in the '90s with the San Antonio Opera," and more. But they're also doing new things, with music from living composers. "We'll be singing pieces in at least six different languages," including a Swahili piece from the video game "Civilization 4," a Karl Jenkins piece from a Delta airlines commercial, and a piece from the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

Says Seighman, "Lots of great music." Sounds like that 60-year tradition will continue in spades.

San Antonio Choral Society

60th Anniversary Celebration

A reception will follow the performance

sanantoniochoralsociety.org

Tickets $15/$18 Free admission to Students and Youth 12 & Under

3pm Sun 3/30, University Methodist Church

