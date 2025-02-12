SOLI performances celebrate 30 young composers

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, SOLI Chamber Ensemble put out a national call for new music from young composers, and the response was fantastic, with 293 applicants sending in scores for the celebratory project, called 30x30x30.

The first concerts showcasing the music takes place this weekend at Trinity University’s Ruth Taylor Concert Hall. From 1 to 5 p.m., there’ll be free workshops, followed by a music showcase at 5:30 and a reception at 6:30 p.m. each day.

At the concerts this weekend, several composers will be in attendance. The ensemble will work through the piece, and everything will be recorded. “It's going to be very casual,” said the group’s violinist, Ertan Torgul. “But we want to show everyone how we work with composers, how we create these things, how we create recordings… and we're going to release them at the end of the project as an anthology recording. They'll be all live recordings from different parts of the country and different ensembles.”

Hear SOLI play the following pieces live in our studio using the audio player at the top of this page!



Meg Okura - "Phantasmagoria"

Alexandros Darna - "In Memoriam"

Sebastian Quesada - "Mirrors (Movement III)"

Get more details on the free workshop and performances at: https://solichamberensemble.com/