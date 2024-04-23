Fiesta music, from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West!
Fiesta is a great time to enjoy live music, and the U.S. Air Force Band of the West will be performing at several events, including their own Fiesta in Blue concert on Tuesday, April 23 featuring the jazz ensemble Dimensions in Blue. The full band will also be a part of this year’s Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades on April 26 and 27.
A clarinet quartet from the Band of the West stopped by the KPAC studio to perform live on Classical Connections; you can hear them perform music by George Gershwin as well as music by local composer Carol Brittin Chambers, celebrating Fiesta San Antonio. Ardis Saunders hosts for KPAC.
Concert details:
FIESTA IN BLUE
April 23, 2024, 7:00 p.m.
Boeing Center at Tech Port
Free tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/usaf-band-of-the-west-6956447637
In studio:
Senior Airman Corey Simmel
Senior Airman Julian Bohorquez-Triana
Senior Airman Sarah Smelser
A1C Dalton Tran
A1C Mark Allen
Pieces performed:
George Gershwin: Lady, Be Good
Carol Brittin Chambers: A Night in Old San Antone