Fiesta music, from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West!

Fiesta is a great time to enjoy live music, and the U.S. Air Force Band of the West will be performing at several events, including their own Fiesta in Blue concert on Tuesday, April 23 featuring the jazz ensemble Dimensions in Blue. The full band will also be a part of this year’s Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades on April 26 and 27.

A clarinet quartet from the Band of the West stopped by the KPAC studio to perform live on Classical Connections; you can hear them perform music by George Gershwin as well as music by local composer Carol Brittin Chambers, celebrating Fiesta San Antonio. Ardis Saunders hosts for KPAC.

Concert details:

FIESTA IN BLUE

April 23, 2024, 7:00 p.m.

Boeing Center at Tech Port

Free tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/usaf-band-of-the-west-6956447637

In studio:

Senior Airman Corey Simmel

Senior Airman Julian Bohorquez-Triana

Senior Airman Sarah Smelser

A1C Dalton Tran

A1C Mark Allen

Pieces performed:

George Gershwin: Lady, Be Good

Carol Brittin Chambers: A Night in Old San Antone