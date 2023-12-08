Air Force musicians share holiday traditions in studio and at annual 'Holiday in Blue' concert

The U.S. Air Force Band of the West, stationed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, brings their annual Holiday in Blue concerts to the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 12 and 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. each night. Admission is free for this lively concert, this year featuring the full band plus 2009 American Idol winner Kris Allen!

Reserve your seats using this special Eventbrite link.

Five members of the ensemble stopped by Classical Connections to perform Christmas classics live on KPAC 88.3 FM, and share some of their favorite holiday traditions...

SSG Courtney Woods: Being in the military, it is definitely harder to be [able to be] around your family. And we're lucky enough in this band that once our Christmas concerts are done, we do have a leave block. So I know my holiday tradition is going to the San Antonio airport and getting on a plane and flying to Rhode Island. So those peanuts, you know, the airline peanuts? I guess that's my pre-Christmas tradition.

2LT Jay Sconyers: At the concert coming up, we have a favorite tradition in the Band of the West. We have a Troop Tree where all of our visitors to the concert, they can write a little note to some members that maybe can't get back to their family. So our service members overseas that are deployed and such, you can write a note to them on your way in or out of the concert. So we invite everybody to participate in our holiday tradition of the Troop Tree.

Listen to audio of the group's interview and performance using the player at the top of this page, and hear the band members share their stories of auditioning for the Band of the West, advice for young musicians, and the following songs:



Snowman

Mele Kalikimaka

I'll Be Home For Christmas