Classical Connections

Classical Music Institute's month-long festival

By Barry Brake
Published June 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT

This month, the Classical Music Institute is programming concerts, student workshops, and other outreach events to celebrate classical music. Halfway through the CMI210 fest, the group's President and CEO, Paul Montalvo, resident conductor Leonardo Pineda, and guest conductor Jose Luis Gomez share news about this summer's festival, and share recent performances from CMI.

The festival wraps up on June 24 with a program called "Con Molto Ispirazione." Gomez says the show's title is apt.

"[This concert] has that element of communication, inspiration and the 'molto' that it's, you know, in Italian means 'a lot.' So I think feel that the heat of San Antonio doesn't stay in the weather. It stays also in the enthusiasm of the music making of this wonderful organization."

Classical Connections Classical Music
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
