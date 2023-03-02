Camerata San Antonio loves tango

Camerata San Antonio's concerts this week find the ensemble embracing the sultry sounds of the tango, from music by Astor Piazzolla to Osvaldo Golijov and Paquito d'Rivera.

The series Tango Amour brings what cellist Ken Freudigman called an "art of the people" into the concert hall with guest artist Evan Orman, playing bandoneon.

"It's basically a big square concertina," Orman explained. "Not to be confused with the accordion, but it's a concertina with buttons on the ends, with straps that go around the backs of your hands."

"It has a gigantic range, which is exactly the same as the cello... It's got a huge variety of timbres and ways that you can make phrases, and we hope to utilize a whole bunch of those properties of the bandoneon in our concerts this weekend."

MAR. 2, 4:00PM in Kerrville

MAR. 4, 3:00PM at Holy Spirit in San Antonio

MAR. 5 3:00PM at the University of the Incarnate Word