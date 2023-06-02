© 2023 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio’s economy expands in job growth and wages

Published June 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported this week that the San Antonio economy expanded in April. There was job growth in nearly all sectors and a continued rise in wages.

The Fed reported San Antonio wages grew by 5.4% in April, averaging at $27.90.

That still falls below both the state and national average for hourly wages.

Layoff notices in 2023 have surpassed 2022, the report added. This year, 1,708 workers in the San Antonio metropolitan statistical area were laid off. The city's biggest recent layoffs took place Southwest General Hospital and USAA.

But the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from 3.4% in April, according to a report from the Labor Department on Friday.

The jobless rate in the San Antonio metro area is lower than the state’s average of 4%.

The U.S. Labor Department reported in a national survey that U.S. employers added 339,000 jobs. The most hires were in business services, health care and hospitality. Construction companies also added 25,000 jobs.

