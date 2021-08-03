'Check On Your San Antonio Friends': Patty Mills To Leave Spurs For Brooklyn Nets

Veteran point guard Patty Mills has signed with the Brooklyn Nets after more than 10 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN reports that Mills – who was a free agent – agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Nets.

Fan-favorite Mills was nominated for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in June 2021, which recognizes players who give back to their communities. Spurs fans took to twitter Tuesday to thank Mills for all the energy he provided the team during the last decade.

10 years. A great teammate and person who always played with passion and fire. @Patty_Mills will be missed in San Antonio for everything he did on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/S91mYYnYtT — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) August 3, 2021

Check on your San Antonio friends, they (we) are not taking this Patty Mills exit well. pic.twitter.com/PydLd24OA6 — Jess Elizarraras (@JessElizarraras) August 3, 2021

Patty Mills is moving on from the Spurs. What a ride it has been and one guy I don't think Spurs fans are going to forget it in anyway. Love ya Patty and thank you for your contributions to not only the Spurs, but the City of San Antonio pic.twitter.com/MOcZpTMj8s — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) August 3, 2021

“Thank you” isn’t nearly enough to convey what I’m feeling, but it’s a start.



Good luck and gracias por todo, @Patty_Mills. Forever San Antonio’s favorite Bala.#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/i486fITlQ2 — lady thornback (@hashtag_gracy) August 3, 2021

I sincerely thank @Patty_Mills for his impact on the SA community, especially the work he did with Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation in their struggle to become a recognized tribe and gain awareness of their place as a foundational civilization of San Antonio & Texas as a whole. pic.twitter.com/CVxcR1ShHr — Not Josh Primo, I’m primo Josh. (@JoshTooJolly) August 3, 2021

Tuesday marked the departure of two other high profile Spurs players, forwards DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay. DeRozan, who is signing with the Bulls, had played with the Spurs for the past three seasons and was part of the Kahwi Leonard trade in 2018. The Spurs will reportedly get back a player and draft picks for DeRozan.

Gay is reportedly signing a new deal with the Utah Jazz.

The Spurs won five NBA titles from 1999 to 2014. Last year, the Spurs missed the playoffs for the first time in 23 seasons as the team has worked to rebuild following the retirement of Tim Duncan in 2016.

