'Check On Your San Antonio Friends': Patty Mills To Leave Spurs For Brooklyn Nets

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz
Published August 3, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs
Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) shoots in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran point guard Patty Mills has signed with the Brooklyn Nets after more than 10 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN reports that Mills – who was a free agent – agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Nets.

Fan-favorite Mills was nominated for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in June 2021, which recognizes players who give back to their communities. Spurs fans took to twitter Tuesday to thank Mills for all the energy he provided the team during the last decade.

Tuesday marked the departure of two other high profile Spurs players, forwards DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay. DeRozan, who is signing with the Bulls, had played with the Spurs for the past three seasons and was part of the Kahwi Leonard trade in 2018. The Spurs will reportedly get back a player and draft picks for DeRozan.

Gay is reportedly signing a new deal with the Utah Jazz.

The Spurs won five NBA titles from 1999 to 2014. Last year, the Spurs missed the playoffs for the first time in 23 seasons as the team has worked to rebuild following the retirement of Tim Duncan in 2016.

