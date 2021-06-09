San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills Nominated For NBA Community Service Award

Fan voting is underway in the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs is 1 of 10 NBA players nominated for the award by fans and an NBA executive panel. The season-long winner will be announced during the postseason.

Voting via Jebbit and Twitter ends on Saturday, June 19, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The award honors a player’s continued commitment to positively impact his community through sustained efforts and difference-making work over the course of the season, according to an NBA news release.

The winner will receive the award during a virtual presentation with team, league and Kaiser Permanente officials, and a $25,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be made on his behalf to an organization of his choosing.

Fans can now vote for their preferred season-long award nominee via Jebbit, a mobile platform specializing in data collection, where they can view and select videos highlighting each player’s impact.

Fans can also vote on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (for example, #DavidRobinson).

Votes cast via Jebbit then reposted on Twitter will count as two separate votes and retweets will also be counted.

The 10 nominees include the offseason winner, six monthly winners and three additional players selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities and honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece, NBA officials said.

