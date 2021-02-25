Here's How San Antonio Residents Can Find Relief In Aftermath Of Winter Storm Uri

Lee esta historia en español.

The power and water outages from last week's historic winter weather has left San Antonians with plumbing damage, spoiled food and other losses. Here are some ways community members can find relief in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri.

Emergency Resource Call Center

If you’re not sure where to start, start here. This city-run call center can help residents find disaster assistance programs that work for them through organizations like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Small Business Administration and the city’s own Community Pipe Repair Fund (more detail on that further down).

For more information, call 311 and select option 5, call 210-207-6000 or visit the website.

Community Pipe Repair Fund

If you have plumbing damage, this fund may be able to help you out. It’s a collaboration between the city and the San Antonio Water System, hosted by the San Antonio Area Foundation. Funds will continue to be administered until exhausted. The initiative prioritizes pipe repair that’s deemed an “emergency” — meaning that it risks harm to the life, health or safety of a building’s occupants.

For more information, visit the SAWS website.There you can make a contribution to the fund or submit an application for relief.

Let’s Help SA

This emergency fund is broader than the Community Pipe Repair fund. Money donated will be distributed to the San Antonio Food Bank, SAMMinistries and Haven for Hope. So far more than $2,300,000 has been raised by the fund.

You can donate to the fund here.

SNAP

Texas who currently receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) and had food destroyed by the severe weather can apply for replacement benefits by calling 211.

More information at FEMA’s website.

MUTUAL AID FUNDS

And if you want to give back, you can start with these local mutual aid funds:

