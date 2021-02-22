San Antonio Creates Fund To Help With Emergency Pipe Repair After Week Of Severe Winter Weather

Thousands of San Antonio citizens are seeking pipe repairs after last week’s winter weather caused several lines to freeze and burst. The City of San Antonio wants to help.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced the creation of the SAWS’ Community Pipe Repair Fund on Monday. The fund is available in part through private donation, but also uses an existing SAWS program called “Plumbers to People.”

“The winter storm has passed, but the recovery is in its early stages. Many of our friends and neighbors have immediate needs that they can’t afford to address, yet they can’t afford not to address them,” Nirenberg said in a press release about the program.

San Antonio Mayor @Ron_Nirenberg has joined other Texas mayors in asking Homeland Security for FEMA help including funding to pay for damage to residential property.



The program will fund repairs to plumbing damage in residential homes of SAWS customers. It includes thousands of dollars in contributions from organizations like Spurs Give and Wells Fargo.

The city said the program will prioritize emergency repairs — damage that “risks causing harm to the life, health or safety of the occupants.”

Residents can apply at saws.org/CPR.

Joey Palacios contributed to this reporting.

