What's In San Antonio's Forecast For The Rest Of The Week?

The worst of a week-long winter blitz on San Antonio is over, but a few dangers still lie ahead before a welcome warming trend arrives.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday for Bexar and surrounding counties and the Hill Country.

The National Weather Service reports the biggest threats until then are large amounts of black ice on roadway and concrete surfaces. Freezing rain is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Additional ice accumulation could total up to a quarter of an inch through Wednesday, with additional light ice and snow accumulations possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The weather service warned of dangerous wind chills between -5 to -10 degrees on Monday morning following record lows. The wind chill was driven down by wind gusts around 30 mph.

Record temperatures were broken for three days in a row:

A record low for the date of Feb. 15 was set on Monday at 9 degrees. The day also saw a record low high of 28 degrees.

A record low for the date of Feb. 14 was set on Sunday at 13 degrees. It also tied the record lowest high for the date at 30.

A record low high of 32 degrees was also set for the date of Feb. 13 on Saturday.

The weather service reports 3.7 inches of frozen precipitation, including snow, has fallen at San Antonio International Airport as this record-breaking weather event continues.

Other snowfall totals reported by weather spotters on Monday, included 7 inches at Brushy Creek, north of Austin and 5.9 inches at West Lake Hills, west of Austin. There were about 5 inches reported at Pipe Creek in Bandera County and in Llano. About 4 inches fell on New Braunfels, and 3 inches recorded in Poteet in Atascosa County.

High temperatures in the 40s are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but the warming trend takes a firmer hold by this weekend, with highs in the 60s.

Road conditions

Major elevated freeway sections remained closed in San Antonio as of Tuesday afternoon and are expected to remain that way until noon Wednesday, when its safety will be re-evaluated by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The northbound main lanes of Loop 410 from Culebra to Callaghan remained closed. The southbound main lanes of Loop 410 from Ingram to State Highway 151 were also closed.

Hard-to-see black ice remains a problem on area roadways and in the Hill Country, where State Highway 16 at Kerrville was closed in north and south directions on Tuesday.

