Dangerous Winter Storm May Sprinkle Snow Over San Antonio's Weekend Of Love

The National Weather Service reported that freezing rain and sleet should arrive in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area on Sunday afternoon and change to sleet and snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

Weather experts repeatedly discouraged driving in the Hill Country because of hazardous road conditions. Scattered power outages were reported across the region.

No major weather-related travel conditions were reported in the San Antonio area on Friday. Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation applied de-icing agents to roadways for the main weather event expected late in the weekend and early next week.

Forecasters expected 2 to 3 inches of snowfall in the Hill Country — including Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, northern Kendall, Kerr, and Llano counties — through Monday. Austin could also see two or three inches.

Areas to the immediate east and south of San Antonio, as far as Del Rio and Eagle Pass, could also see some flurries.

Rain chances diminished for the Hill County and San Antonio areas on Friday but Saturday may see another wave of showers.

While this weekend will be cold, Monday and Tuesday will be dangerously cold... especially if power goes out.



Now is the time to prepare you house, car, and self for these temperatures. Learn more at: https://t.co/tXw2g4Ytyx#TXwx #BCSwx #HOUwx pic.twitter.com/ZIIWemqTSZ — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 12, 2021

Forecasters said any freezing rain and sleet on Saturday in the Hill Country would only worsen elevated road conditions and accumulations on power lines in areas that did not get a chance to thaw out.

Johnson City-based Pedernales Electric Cooperative, or PEC, reported power was out to 4,800 meters on Thursday night and overnight in Blanco, Burnet, Guadalupe, Hays, Llano, and Travis counties.

PEC spokesman Mike Viesca said icy tree limbs collapsing onto power lines in remote areas were to blame for most of the outages. He said crews had to trim trees in some cases before restoration work could begin.

PEC’s service area includes 24 counties, including much of the Hill Country. Fredericksburg-based Central Texas Electric Cooperative, or CTEC, also serves the Hill Country.

CTEC spokesman Mitch Elmore said up to 10% of its customers, or members -- about 5,000 people -- were without power at the peak of outages on Thursday night. The areas near Fredericksburg, Mountain Home, and Harper also saw outages Friday morning.

He said about 160 workers worked to get power restored, and he asked members for patience.

CTEC reported some members could be without power for days. Officials urged members with medical conditions in homes without power to relocate for safety. They also advised them to stay clear of fallen power lines and exercise extra caution.

Both utilities braced for more outages as forecasters warned the record-setting cold wave could continue into early next week.

Both utilities also saw high usage as Hill Country residents tried to keep warm.

Any freezing rain on Saturday is most likely to fall north of a line from Del Rio to Uvalde to San Antonio to Cuero. Extreme northern sections of Bexar County are north of the line.

The weather service reported there was a slight chance of glazing on elevated surfaces east of the San Antonio to Austin I-35 corridor on Saturday.

The Texas Department of Transportation advised motorists to not travel in the Hill County where ice has accumulated on a number of elevated roads. Texans can check road conditions at drivetexas.org or by calling 1-800-452-9292.

Make sure you stay warm as much colder air arrives late this weekend into early next week. Be sure to bundle up if heading outdoors. #txwx #stxwx pic.twitter.com/8wrGdz5kBE — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) February 12, 2021

San Antonio officials urged residents to stay home during the storm.

Residents were encouraged to report any service issues and fallen icy tree limbs during the event to 311 for support.

The Public Works Department stood ready to support the city’s Emergency Command Department and TxDOT’s response to potentially severe winter weather conditions, according to a news release.

Anyone that needed a warm place to stay during the winter storm could go to Haven for Hope or SAM Ministries.

Emergency shelter space was also available at the following locations: Church Under the Bridge at 724 Chestnut; Life Restored Church at 400 Arbor Place; the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter at 226 Nolan Street; Corazon Ministries at Travis Park Church at 230 E. Travis; Last Chance Ministries at 404 Brady Blvd; the Roy Maas Youth Center at 3103 West Ave; and Alternatives Centro Seguro Drop-in Center for youth ages 24 and younger.

Catholic Worker House would not open as an emergency shelter but planned to keep moving forward with their usual food distribution Monday through Friday. They are closed on the weekends. They planned to serve lunch bags Friday morning along with breakfast and hot lunch Monday morning.

A historic winter weather week continues. Patchy freezing drizzle will redevelop late tonight and could cause some problems on roadways across our northern counties. Saturday afternoon and evening, additional light freezing rain and sleet may exacerbate these issues. 1/x pic.twitter.com/lgZXjFrwF6 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 12, 2021

CAM at 110 McCullough planned to distribute food on Friday and Saturday morning beginning at 7:30 a.m. During distribution they will hand out hand warmers, jackets, and blankets, socks, hats, and gloves.

The South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless, in partnership with the City of San Antonio Department of Human Services, organized a collection drive for cold weather materials, including jackets, blankets, socks, and more. Items can be picked up at the San Fernando Homeless Resource Hub located at 319 W. Travis St. from Monday to Friday between 1 and 4 p.m. Meals are provided at this HUB as well.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Alamodome scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, have been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19, at the same appointment times. COVID-19 testing sites located at Cuellar and Ramirez Community Centers will be closed Feb. 13 to 15 due to inclement weather. For the latest information visit the website.

