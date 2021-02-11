Love Is In The Air, But So Is COVID-19. Here's How To Stay Safe This Valentine's Day In San Antonio

Cold winter weather is expected to hit San Antonio this weekend, which may further dampen your social-distanced Valentine's Day plans. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't celebrate. Here's how you can safely (and warmly) enjoy Valentine's Day this year.

Read a book

Take the time to cozy up on the couch — by yourself or with a loved one — and dive into the pages of a book about love. Go for something classic like "Pride and Prejudice" or maybe even some of Shakespeare's sonnets. Or, check out "All About Love" by bell hooks or "The Art of Communicating by Thich Nhat Hanh to learn more about the bonds we make with others.

Watch a movie

Netflix has several solid rom com options. Throw it back to 2004 and watch Julia Stiles star as a pre-med student-turned-princess in "The Prince and Me." Have a laugh with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani with the new flick "The Lovebirds." Cry a little while watching "Someone Great."

Hulu also has great picks, including "Palm Springs," "50 First Dates" and the first seven seasons of "90 Day Fiancé."

Make some cocktails

Or rather, make some love potions. There are plenty of guides to great V-Day cocktails (and mocktails) out there.

Spread the love

Give blood! San Antonio's local blood bank is low on much-needed donations. The demand has increased by a lot during the COVID-19 crisis, and donations help save lives.



Get married

For free! In a normal year, a mass wedding would take place on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse. Though it won't be happening this year due to the pandemic, couples can still get married free of charge on Valentine's Day and throughout February. The county clerk will be performing free individual ceremonies starting Friday, Feb. 12. You can sign up for a 30-minute slot by calling 210-335-2106.

Get in touch

This Valentine's Day sure will be different from previous years, and in the wake of the hundreds of thousands of lives lost to COVID-19, the day might be extra stressful for some. Take some time to connect with family members and friends this year: give a call, write a letter, set up a Zoom happy hour.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

