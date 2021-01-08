River Walk Lights Will Shine Through Valentine's Day

The world famous San Antonio River Walk holiday lights normally get turned off the first week in January. This year their time charming visitors and locals alike has been dramatically extended. According to the River Walk Association’s Maggie Thompson, the lights will be up and sparkling through Valentine’s Day.

Bri Kirkham The back side of the Briscoe Western Art Museum

The 100,000 lights hanging in 2,250 strands from towering bald cypress trees that straddle the downtown horseshoe bend portion of the River Walk, make it one of the city’s most picturesque settings.

The San Antonio River Authority is also keeping their lights shining along the Museum Reach stretch of the river through Feb. 14.. The Museum Reach starts at The Pearl and runs about 2 miles to the downtown horseshoe bend.

Like all portions of the river, there’s no admission fee.

The pandemic prevented the Ford Holiday River Parade, and has necessitated social distancing in river barge rides, but the River Walk Association hopes to stay on peoples’ radar by extending the holiday magic to the middle of February.

Bri Kirkham The Navarro Street bridge

