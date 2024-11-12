UT Health San Antonio hosts health fair on Nov. 14, World Diabetes Day

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month.

UT Health San Antonio will host a health fair on Nov. 14, World Diabetes Day, to provide residents with information about the disease.

Diabetes and nutritionists will be on site to perform tests, check sugar levels, administer diabetes risk questionnaires, and offer nutritional information.

According to UT Health, one in six adults in San Antonio has diabetes, with more than 95% of those adults having Type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness, amputation, end-stage kidney disease and dialysis in the world.

Diabetes can be diagnosed early, treated effectively, and complications can be prevented by adopting and maintaining healthy habits. Officials with UT Health said knowing the risks of the disease is important to support prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment.

The health fair is Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UT Health San Antonio Gateway on Wurzbach Rd.

For more information about diabetes, obesity, and metabolic health or to make an appointment with UT Health, click here .