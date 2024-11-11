© 2024 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Councilman John Courage to host second annual voluntary gun exchange

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST
David Martin Davies
/
TPR

San Antonio District 9 Councilmember John Courage announced on Friday that his office will organize the second annual voluntary weapons exchange event later this month.

The event will allow anyone to voluntarily and safely surrender firearms and ammunition in exchange for an H-E-B gift card. All surrendered firearms and ammunition will be destroyed.

People who participate in the exchange can receive one gift card per gun, according to KENS 5 TV. One person can turn in up to 10 guns.

$100 H-E-B gift cards will be given for shotguns or hunting rifles. $150 cards will be given for pistols or handguns, while those who surrender assault weapons or AR-15-style automatic rifles will be given $200 cards.

Courage has said the exchange can help reduce gun-related incidents in San Antonio neighborhoods, including accidents and thefts.

The exchange is scheduled for Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alamodome parking lot.

Last year's event saw an overwhelming response. More than 900 firearms were removed from the community, and more than 300 gun-safe locks were provided to participants, according to the Safe Weapons Exchange & Education Transfer (SWEET) Fund.

