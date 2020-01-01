© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Crystal Chavez

Crystal Chavez was Texas Public Radio’s Morning Edition host for three years, until January 2015. 

Before moving to San Antonio, Crystal was the Morning Edition producer at KUT News in Austin, Texas, where she received an award from the Texas Medical Association for an in-depth feature series on whooping cough. Crystal graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and calls Corpus Christi, Texas home.

