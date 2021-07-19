Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez joined KUT in January 2016. She covers politics and health care, and is part of the NPR-Kaiser Health News reporting collaborative. Previously she worked as a reporter at public radio stations in Louisville, Ky.; Miami and Fort Myers, Fla., where she won a National Edward R. Murrow Award.
Ashley was also part of NPR’s Political Reporting Partnership during the 2016 presidential election. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
People who serve survivors of rape and incest say a six-week limit on abortions is unrealistic and emotionally harmful.
The most restrictive abortion law in the country is back in effect in Texas, after a temporary block was lifted.
Rallies took place across the country Saturday aimed at condemning efforts in states like Texas that are passing laws severely curtailing access to abortion.
Black, Hispanic and Asian Texans made up the majority of the state's massive growth in the past decade — and groups say new political maps should reflect that.
Texas Now Has A Ban On Abortions As Early As Five Weeks. Anti-Abortion Groups Are Prepared To Enforce It.Unlike other abortion restrictions, the state is not enforcing this ban. Instead it is up to private citizens to sue.
Voting rights experts say the latest bill still would make it harder to vote in Texas, but it's less restrictive than what almost passed in May.
Texas will soon be the only state with a ban in effect on the dilation and evacuation procedure, the common method for second-trimester abortions.
A federal court ruled Texas was violating the National Voter Registration Act by not allowing people to register when they updated their drivers' license information online while allowing it in person.
The march starts in Georgetown and ends at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, where the groups will hold a rally on the south steps.
With Democrats In Washington, The Fate Of The Texas Legislature's Funding Could Be Up To The Texas Supreme CourtSome Democrats have said it's ultimately Gov. Abbott's responsibility to restore the funding he chose to veto.