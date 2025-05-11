Texas-born country music singer Johnny Rodriguez dies at 73

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Texas-born country music singer Johnny Rodriguez has died at the age of 73.

Rodriguez’s death was confirmed by his daughter on social media. Aubry Rodriguez said her father passed away on Friday surrounded by family.

Born in Sabinal, Texas, Rodriguez became a prolific musical artist in both Tejano and country music and was one of the first Latinos to break into country music in Nashville.

He had 45 Billboard chart singles and six number-one hits during his career. He was most well-known for the hit songs “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico.”

Rodriguez was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.