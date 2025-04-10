United Way and Bexar County team up to collect basics for people in need

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County has kicked off its 11th annual basic necessities drive.

The Shoebox Project packages essential items like toothbrushes, hand sanitizers, and toiletries into shoeboxes to be given out to people in need.

Residents can donate money or drop off items at United Way's office or at the San Antonio Food Bank through May 9.

Items accepted for donation include adhesive bandages, baby wipes, and deodorant.

Find more information at uwsatx.org.