Sea turtle rescue group opens largest turtle hospital in the world in South Padre Island

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published March 1, 2025 at 12:10 PM CST
A recovering sea turtle that was cold stunned during a winter storm in 2021.
Courtesy photo
/
Sea Turtle Inc.
A recovering sea turtle that was cold stunned during a winter storm in 2021.

Sea Turtle Incorporated celebrated on Saturday the grand opening of the world’s largest fully enclosed sea turtle hospital in South Padre Island.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at midday officially opened the 15,000 square foot facility at 6617 Padre Blvd.

"The construction of this record-breaking hospital is the culmination of years of dedication, innovation, and tireless effort from our staff, volunteers, and supporters" said Wendy Knight, chief executive officer of Sea Turtle Inc.

She added: "This facility is more than just a building — it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing sea turtle conservation, research, and care. It will redefine how we protect and rehabilitate these incredible animals, setting a new standard for marine wildlife conservation worldwide,"

Volunteers from the organization have provided rescue efforts for cold-stunned sea turtles during past winter storms, including the freeze in 2021, when about 5.000 turtles were rescued.

The group rescued more than 600 turtles during January's cold weather. On Feb. 23, more than 200 rescued turtles were returned to their natural habitat.

Life-threatening cold-stun events impact a turtle's ability to regulate its body temperature and its ability to move or swim.

The nonprofit has been recovering cold stunned sea turtles for 46 years.

Sea Turtle Inc. was founded in 1977 with a mission to protect sea turtles on a global scale. More information is available at seaturtleinc.org.

Marian Navarro contributed to this report.

