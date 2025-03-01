Sea turtle rescue group opens largest turtle hospital in the world in South Padre Island

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Sea Turtle Incorporated celebrated on Saturday the grand opening of the world’s largest fully enclosed sea turtle hospital in South Padre Island.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at midday officially opened the 15,000 square foot facility at 6617 Padre Blvd.

"The construction of this record-breaking hospital is the culmination of years of dedication, innovation, and tireless effort from our staff, volunteers, and supporters" said Wendy Knight, chief executive officer of Sea Turtle Inc.

She added: "This facility is more than just a building — it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing sea turtle conservation, research, and care. It will redefine how we protect and rehabilitate these incredible animals, setting a new standard for marine wildlife conservation worldwide,"

Volunteers from the organization have provided rescue efforts for cold-stunned sea turtles during past winter storms, including the freeze in 2021, when about 5.000 turtles were rescued.

When you just released all the cold-stunned turtles, and now you’re just standing there realizing you can't just follow them into the ocean...



Maybe they'll call. Maybe not. Either way - we hope they're doing well! 💖 pic.twitter.com/Yl5tzoHCwA — Sea Turtle, Inc. (@SeaTurtleInc) February 27, 2025

The group rescued more than 600 turtles during January's cold weather. On Feb. 23, more than 200 rescued turtles were returned to their natural habitat.

Life-threatening cold-stun events impact a turtle's ability to regulate its body temperature and its ability to move or swim.

Sea Turtle Inc. was founded in 1977 with a mission to protect sea turtles on a global scale. More information is available at seaturtleinc.org.

Marian Navarro contributed to this report.