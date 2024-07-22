The two young Brits take San Antonio by storm on social media

Two young Brits have taken the United States by storm on social media.

They are 29-year-old Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke and 30-year-old Jason Riley, better known as Josh and Jase. Their fans are fascinated by the pair’s reactions to U.S. icons, places and foods, especially in Texas.

They shared their first visit to H-E-B on their Instagram (click on the photo below).

They are both from Nottingham in the United Kingdom. It all began in 2021 when Cauldwell-Clarke tried a traditional U.S. snack. “It all started from trying one Twinkie in my bedroom. That's how it started. I tried a Twinkie, and I went, 'This is incredible! What else is there to discover?' And then I said, 'Hello, America.' Then here we are,” he recounted.

Cauldwell-Clarke’s obsession with U.S. cuisine drove him to travel to the U.S. and document what he saw and tasted. He and his friend have had a series of adventures and misadventures traveling across the nation, accompanied by their videographer Matt Wojda.

So, is their journey all about food? “No.” Cauldwell-Clarke said. “It did start out with trying different foods, and then we came to America and discovered that America is this enigma … like this place I've never even ... thought like this crazy, this big ... America is insane. I love it.”

The pair have amassed a huge following on social media with their videos, and their fans have started to come out in force wherever they go. Cauldwell-Clarke said the turnout to meet and greets has surprised them both. “Americans know how to turn out,” he said. “We put a video out the day before. We normally get 600 to 700 people turning out. It was very crazy last time.”

“And it does help having a British accent,” he added.

Riley said most of their activities come from their fans' suggestions. “We like people reaching out to us with recommendations rather than us Googling what the most popular things to do is because sometimes you find a hidden gem that the Internet doesn't tell you about,” he said.

Josh and Jase have now taken six trips to the U.S., and their latest trip to Texas found them amazed at the size of everything. “Massive!” said Cauldwell-Clarke. “Absolutely massive, and every single city in Texas is like its own country. “We just got back from Austin. We’re now in San Antonio. It’s like a whole other world.”

“Everything’s bigger, the roads are huge. Ridiculous,” Riley added. “We’re used to these little two lane roads in the U.K. And then you come out here, and everyone is in trucks, and everything’s double the size.”

Of course, their fans encouraged them to seek out Texas BBQ. “So we’re on a mission to find THE best BBQ in Texas,” Cauldwell-Clarke exclaimed.

And no visit to Texas would be complete without a visit to the cradle of Texas liberty:



They also sampled Texas nightlife (click on the photo below):

The predominant feature in all their videos in is their fearlessness. “You know what, we're just taking everything as it comes. We dive straight in. That's the thing with our content, I think that's why people are so ... supportive with it because we are not afraid to dive in,” Cauldwell-Clarke explained.

The pair hope to create a television show in the U.S. based on their travels.

Josh and Jase are on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.