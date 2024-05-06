Heat to join haze in San Antonio forecast

The first mid 90 temperatures of the year arrive in San Antonio this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The warmer temperatures will join the hazy sky over the city this week. The heat will rise as a dry line moves over the area to clear the sky over the city and allow us to bake under more sunshine.

Tuesday through Thursday will see more sunshine. Tuesday afternoon appears to be the hottest with a heat index in the Alamo City around 101. The Rio Grande plains will temperatures in the low 100s with even higher heat indices.

Some relief is coming in the form of a cold front on Thursday that will drop temperatures into the more seasonable 80s. Sunrise temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 60s.vThere is also a slight chance the cold front could trigger some showers through the weekend.

Forecasters said light rains late last week and this past weekend only left behind a paltry quarter-of-an-inch of rain in local rain gauges. Most of the heavier showers all past well to the north of San Antonio, leaving two inches or more of rain in some spots in the Hill Country.

Meanwhile, the haze created by smoke from agricultural burning in Mexico and Central America continues to hang over South Texas, reducing air quality at times to the low end of the "moderate range," but still acceptable conditions for healthy individuals, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Long range forecast show air quality should linger in that range this week.