Morgan's Wonderland reopens following major expansion to its accessible rides

Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first ultra-accessible theme park, reopened its doors on Monday to unveil its newest attractions and largest expansion since its grand-opening in 2010.

“We've invested over $6.5 million in colorful new rides and experiences,” said Brent Fields, CEO of Morgan’s umbrella organization.

“You'll see some new signs, new paint, just a freshening across the property. We've been guided throughout this process by our mission of inclusion. And at Morgan, we're trying to make the world not just this park, not just San Antonio, not just Bexar County, but remember, our vision is to spark cultural change and make the world more inclusive.”

Dan Katz / TPR Bronze "Taking Flight" sculpture at the entrance of Morgan's Wonderland

And visitors from around the world have taken notice.

"In our 15 years, close to four million people from every state in the union and over 120 countries have visited this park and helped us spark that spirit of inclusion,” he added.

Morgan’s Wonderland $6 million expansion includes four new accessible rides. Among them are The Magic 4-D theater, a roller coaster ride that accommodates wheelchairs.

Jette’s Wonder Bikes feature six hang-glider-style cars, which fly in a circular motion.

“It's just simply mind blowing to know that there's a place like this where we can enjoy the things that most people, typical people, are afforded to them across the world and around the country, and we have that here in San Antonio for our special needs children and families.” said Victoria Garcia-Ammann, who waited in line to get on the ride with her daughter, Emily, who has epilepsy and a rare form of a genetic birth condition of the brain.

“It would be so great to see some of these things implemented across the country, just so that other people can enjoy these,” she said.

Morgan's Wonderland Morgan Hartman enjoys the new Magic Cinema attraction.

One of the most anticipated attractions at Morgan's Wonderland is Rocket’s Sky-High Adventure, which is a four-seated zip line that stretches across the park's lake.

There is room for any medical equipment or other supplies that a person with disabilities must have with them. The ride features different levels of speed, so if a person or family wants the zip line to slow down, they can have it as slow as they need to have it.

Meaghan Kirchner has three children who were born with a sensory processing disorder, autism, and an undiagnosed condition. She’s grateful for the park’s accessibility mission.

Got the chance to see one of the new accessible rides at Morgan's Wonderland reopening today! ♿️ Check out Rocket's Sky High Adventure! 😃 pic.twitter.com/rgH4DGnHLq — Jackie Velez - Texas Public Radio (@JVelez_SA) March 11, 2024

“It takes us several days after SeaWorld to actually recover from going whereas I feel like Morgan's Wonderland, we've come multiple times in a week, because it's just such an appropriate level for my kids to be able to access all the different activities without it being overstimulating,” Kirchner said.

Overlooking Rocket’s Sky-High Adventure is the Pirate Island Cruises, a 40 passenger boat ride with a view of the zip line.

Morgan’s Wonderland was founded in 2010 by real estate developer Gordon Hartman, who sold his business in order to create a foundation dedicated to accessibility. The theme park was inspired by his daughter Morgan, and the foundation in her name has grown in recent years to provide more offerings for people with disabilities.

The Hartman Family / Morgan's Wonderland

“Between Morgan’s Wonderland, Morgan’s Inspiration Island, Morgan’s Sports, Morgan’s Camp, the Multi Assistance Center and so many other things that we have that are going to be upcoming in the next few years,” Hartman said.

Dan Katz / TPR Gordon Hartman speaks at the re-opening of Morgan's Wonderland.

He added: “We're going to be building an inclusive campus, Morgan’s Inclusive Campus. They'll break ground in about a month. We're going to be building a new fitness center that's going to ensure that everybody can be together when it comes to working out and enjoying activities of that type. And we're also going to be working on and aggressively working on. So then hopefully in the next couple of years we'll introduce to the world the first ultra-accessible, fully inclusive hotel ever built.”