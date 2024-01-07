Free electric trolley service debuts in downtown San Antonio

A new, free electric trolley has debuted in downtown San Antonio.

The locally owned operation is called “San AntoniGO”. Owners of the new service say they want to help the public connect to popular downtown destinations like hotels, bars and restaurants. Owner Kevin Mancha said he and his wife got the idea from seeing similar services in other cities

“So we started looking into green solutions, minimizing the carbon footprint within our city space and came upon this,” he said. “We started noticing with our travels that these kind of models exist elsewhere and we wanted to bring that to San Antonio.”

Mancha and his wife also operate a paid service downtown that gives people rides in Vespa-powered sidecars. He said they hope to partner with local and national advertisers.

“What we really want to do is move people around,” added Liz Mancha. “Students, tourists, locals…move people around the downtown area. Take them to spots they’ve never been to. It’s all about the experience."

The electric trolleys have a capacity of six, and also sport LED lights and music inside. The company currently has three vehicles, with plans to add at least two more. Routes are still being developed for the service, but include the majority of the downtown area. Rides are currently free, and tips are encouraged. If you’d like to try it out, you can text 210 660-6939 for a pickup.

You can also check out their Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sanantonigo/