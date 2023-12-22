© 2023 Texas Public Radio
New school set to replace Uvalde's Robb Elementary faces construction delays

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published December 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST
The "Ceremonial Dig" at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for Uvalde's new elementary school, coming 2025.


Jia Chen / TPR
H-E-B representatives participate in the ceremonial dig at the construction site for the new elementary school in Uvalde.


Jia Chen / TPR





Construction has been delayed on the new school set to replace Robb Elementary in Uvalde, the site where 19 students and two teachers were killed in May 2022.

Uvalde held a groundbreaking ceremony on the new elementary in October, before the formal bid process for the project was finalized.

TheUvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation — a nonprofit established last year to oversee the project— said in a statement it made the decision in November to receive an additional bid from a second construction firm to ensure the best possible cost of construction.

"We are expecting to receive the initial results of the second bidding process this week and anticipate completing the analysis of the bids early in January," the foundation explained. "Once the analysis is complete, we will finalize the plans to complete the necessary remaining fundraising to begin construction."

Construction is expected to last around 18 months. The school is still anticipated to open for the 2025-2026 school year.

The school, which has yet to be named, will be located adjacent to the district's Dalton Elementary and will feature several security upgrades — including a courtyard in a protected outdoor space.

A drawing of the library at Uvalde's new elementary, looking out onto a wall of windows showing the steel tree symbolizing the 21 shooting victims.
Education
Bees, butterflies, and a tree holding up the school: Uvalde’s new elementary is designed with the students in mind
Camille Phillips
Uvalde CISD will break ground on a new school, at a new location, late this summer.

The courtyard will pay tribute to the 21 lives lost during the worst school shooting in Texas history. School officials announced last summer that Robb Elementary would be demolished.

The foundation says it is more than 75% complete in fundraising efforts for the $60 million project.

HEB and the Butt family donated an initial $10 million to the project.

For more information about the school and how you can donate, click here.

