New school set to replace Uvalde's Robb Elementary faces construction delays

Construction has been delayed on the new school set to replace Robb Elementary in Uvalde, the site where 19 students and two teachers were killed in May 2022.

Uvalde held a groundbreaking ceremony on the new elementary in October, before the formal bid process for the project was finalized.

TheUvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation — a nonprofit established last year to oversee the project— said in a statement it made the decision in November to receive an additional bid from a second construction firm to ensure the best possible cost of construction.

"We are expecting to receive the initial results of the second bidding process this week and anticipate completing the analysis of the bids early in January," the foundation explained. "Once the analysis is complete, we will finalize the plans to complete the necessary remaining fundraising to begin construction."

Construction is expected to last around 18 months. The school is still anticipated to open for the 2025-2026 school year.

The school, which has yet to be named, will be located adjacent to the district's Dalton Elementary and will feature several security upgrades — including a courtyard in a protected outdoor space.

The courtyard will pay tribute to the 21 lives lost during the worst school shooting in Texas history. School officials announced last summer that Robb Elementary would be demolished.

The foundation says it is more than 75% complete in fundraising efforts for the $60 million project.

HEB and the Butt family donated an initial $10 million to the project.

