© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NASA analyzes meteoroid's loud arrival near McAllen

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro,
Jerry Clayton
Published February 17, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST
LookingDownStar.jpg
Ron Garan
/
NASA
A rare image of a meteor over the earth photographed from the ISS in 2011

NASA confirmed in a statement that a meteoroid fell near McAllen on Wednesday, and it provided more details about the event.

The agency said the object weighed about 1,000 pounds and was about two feet in diameter, based on preliminary information.

Radar and other data indicated that the meteoroid broke apart in the atmosphere, and some fragments reached the ground.

"The angle and speed of entry, along with signatures in weather radar imagery, are consistent with naturally occurring meteorite falls," the agency said.

Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircraft that saw a meteorite west of McAllen.

One piece of evidence came from the National Weather Service in Brownsville. It used info from the Geostationary Lightning Mapper, a piece of imaging software from two of five geostationary satellites owned by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The imaging is used to track lightning activity that is sometimes not visible on radar images.

 "What we found was just enough evidence that indicated that the Lightning Mapper was showing some of these optical frequencies across parts of western Hidalgo, Northeastern Star and Southern Brooks County," said Meteorologist Barry Goldsmith.

Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said at a press conference Thursday that the department received calls regarding a loud explosion that shook houses.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
News Top StoriesMcAllenMeteor showerNASANational Weather ServiceAsteroid
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton