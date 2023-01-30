© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

TxDOT monitoring icy road conditions this week

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published January 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
TxDoT.jpg
TxDOT
/
Highway sign warns motorists to be on the lookout for crews treating roads for ice.

The Texas Department of Transportation treated area roadways for ice on Monday.

TxDOT spokesperson, Laura Lopez, said crews treated I-35 in northern Bexar and Comal Counties and I-10 in Kendall and Kerr Counties.

She said roads could be treated again if needed.

"Crews will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions throughout the night and tomorrow until the chance of rain decreases and temperatures are above 32 degrees," Lopez said Monday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Hill Country until noon on Wednesday, including in Austin and New Braunfels.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties along the southern border of the hill country during the same period.

Ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch are forecast through Wednesday for San Antonio. Half-an-inch of ice accumulations are expected across the Hill Country, including in Austin and New Braunfels.

Forecasters said the biggest concerns for travelers are bridges and overpasses.

If travel is a must, motorists should use extreme caution, slow down while crossing bridges and overpasses and double the space given to other vehicles under normal weather conditions.

Tags
News Texas Weatherwinter weatherTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick