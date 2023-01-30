TxDOT monitoring icy road conditions this week

The Texas Department of Transportation treated area roadways for ice on Monday.

TxDOT spokesperson, Laura Lopez, said crews treated I-35 in northern Bexar and Comal Counties and I-10 in Kendall and Kerr Counties.

She said roads could be treated again if needed.

"Crews will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions throughout the night and tomorrow until the chance of rain decreases and temperatures are above 32 degrees," Lopez said Monday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Hill Country until noon on Wednesday, including in Austin and New Braunfels.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties along the southern border of the hill country during the same period.

Ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch are forecast through Wednesday for San Antonio. Half-an-inch of ice accumulations are expected across the Hill Country, including in Austin and New Braunfels.

Forecasters said the biggest concerns for travelers are bridges and overpasses.

If travel is a must, motorists should use extreme caution, slow down while crossing bridges and overpasses and double the space given to other vehicles under normal weather conditions.

