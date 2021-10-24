Muertos Fest kicks off series of celebrations

Large crowds attended Muertos Fest this past weekend at Hemisfair park.

People could be seen dressed in Dia de los Muertos attire and some adorning skull face paint and decorations.

Muertos Fest Producer Faith Radle believes it is important the community was able to come together this year because so many have experienced loss due to the pandemic and this event is a great way to remember those people.

“This event is a special event and people bring a lot to it. Everybody just really came together and made it happen.” Radle said.

Jennifer Gonzalez Dancers at Muertos Fest

54 altars were set up along the Nueva walkway to honor various entities from family members to Marvel’s Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman and those lost in the 9/11 attacks.

Muertos Fest altar coordinator Kris Davila. “This event in particular really focuses on community and it is very community driven. It’s really about the people who come here to celebrate their loved ones,” she said.

Muertos Fest is the first event of Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio.

