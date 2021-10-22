San Antonio's Día de los Muertos celebration starts this weekend

The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture is encouraging residents to take advantage of the slightly milder weather and attend citywide Día de Los Muertos events from Oct. 23 to Nov. 2.

Día de los Muertos, or Muertos Fest, starts this Saturday and Sunday at Hemisfair. The free festival merges tradition with live bands, dance and poetry performances.

Day of the Dead San Antonio on Friday, Oct. 29, will feature a river parade with more than 20 decorated floats and entertainment barges. The parade will start near the Westin Centre at 7:30 p.m. and will travel through most of the River Walk, except for the stretch south of Villita St. It will also be broadcast by KSAT-TV beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $17 and can be found at thesanantonioriverwalk.com

San Antonio River Walk Association Day of the Dead River Parade route on Friday, Oct. 29

A Walking Tour of Cemetery #3 on Oct. 29 is sponsored by the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum to honor local African American historic icons buried there.

The 4th Annual Día de los Muertos: Celebrando las Misiones on Oct. 30 will be hosted by the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office. It begins at Mission San José’s Granary with altars on display, educational workshops and a blessing. A procession will then lead the audience to Mission Marquee Plaza where all can contribute to the community altar, according to a city news release.

The Día de los Muertos at Historic Market Square on Oct. 30 and 31 includes free children's activities, altars to honor the departed and a procession.

The Outdoor Community Altar/Ofrenda Exhibit runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 8. It’s a community initiative by the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center to encourage residents of the Westside to build altars in their front yards. The Esperanza will also host a large altar near the Rinconcito de Esperanza to honor community members, including victims of COVID-19.

La Vida de los Muertos on Nov. 2 is presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center on the Guadalupe campus. It features performances by the Guadalupe Dance Company, Guadalupe Dance Academy and Mariachi Guadalupe.

The Altares y Ofrendas Día de los Muertos Exhibit and Celebration runs from Nov. 2 through Nov. 8. It’s an event hosted by Centro Cultural Aztlan since 1977. The exhibit will be both in-person and virtual, illustrating the artistic, cultural and religious facets of popular traditions where death is normalized.

SAY Sí’s Muertitos Fest 2021: Artes Curativas on Nov. 2 pays homage to native and indigenous traditions of healing. This year’s event will feature vendors, live entertainment, educational workshops and an exhibition of student and visiting artists.

Carnaval de los Muertos on Nov. 2 is URBAN-15 Group’s special performance at Elmendorf Lake Park that features motion, imagery, sound and color. Dancers appear with lighted costumes and glowing banners personalized with photos.

Their illuminated procession is intended to appear as floating spirits passing through San Antonio.