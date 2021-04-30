Texas High School BBQ Teams Smoke The Competition

In Texas it’s common to see high school teams compete on the gridiron but a growing number of schools are also now competing on the grill iron.

High schools are now fielding barbecue teams to win trophies, recognition and scholarship money.

This past weekend sixty-three high school teams from across Texas met in Llano for the High School BBQ Texas Championship.

Competitive barbecue teaches a number of important life skills said Chuck Schoenfeld, the president and founder of High School Barbecue Inc.

Bar-B-QT's of James Madison High School

“It teaches teamwork and leadership. It teaches time management, working under pressure. And it also teaches the importance of preparation, cooking on the barbecue pit and controlling the fire," said Schoenfeld.

There are five categories in the competition: desert, beans, chicken, pork ribs and biscuit.

