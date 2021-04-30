© 2020 Texas Public Radio
News

Texas High School BBQ Teams Smoke The Competition

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT
smoker.jpg
David Martin Davies
/
Texas High School Barbecue teams compete for state championship in Llano

In Texas it’s common to see high school teams compete on the gridiron but a growing number of schools are also now competing on the grill iron.

wideshot.jpg

High schools are now fielding barbecue teams to win trophies, recognition and scholarship money.

This past weekend sixty-three high school teams from across Texas met in Llano for the High School BBQ Texas Championship.

Competitive barbecue teaches a number of important life skills said Chuck Schoenfeld, the president and founder of High School Barbecue Inc.

bbqts.jpg
Bar-B-QT's of James Madison High School

“It teaches teamwork and leadership. It teaches time management, working under pressure. And it also teaches the importance of preparation, cooking on the barbecue pit and controlling the fire," said Schoenfeld.

There are five categories in the competition: desert, beans, chicken, pork ribs and biscuit.

David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
